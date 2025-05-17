Public service solemn duty, not just administrative responsibility: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, May 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said his government will always put people first, as public service is not merely an administrative responsibility, but a solemn duty.

"We are duty-bound to resolve all the genuine issues facing our citizens with empathy and urgency," the chief minister said during a day-long public outreach programme held for the second straight day at the Raabta office here. Abdullah emphasised that the true essence of governance lay in active listening, meaningful engagement and timely redressal of grievances.

“Voices from every corner of Jammu and Kashmir will be heard, respected and acted upon with sincerity and resolve," he said.

The chief minister met several public delegations and individuals through the day, who flagged a range of issues and demands for resolution.

Abdullah assured all the deputations that their concerns would be addressed on priority and resolved through a responsive and people-centric approach, officials said. PTI SSB ARI