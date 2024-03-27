Public spaces often reflect pre-existing inequalities in society: CJI Chandrachud

Hyderabad, Mar 27 (PTI) Asserting that public spaces often reflect pre-existing social inequalities in society, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Wednesday said creation of new infrastructure is not only good for lawyers and judges, but it is also intended to reach out to the broader cross-section of our society.

Justice Chandrachud, in his address after laying the foundation stone for new Telangana High Court building here, also said creation of infrastructure plays a significant role in the mainstreaming of communities and groups in society who have been traditionally excluded from the judicial process.

"We must all remember that public spaces often reflect pre-existing social inequalities in our society. Our infrastructure sometimes reflects subtle signs of exclusion, such as lack of washrooms for women, which I referred to earlier, ramps for the disabled or differently- abled, creches and lactating rooms for young mothers," he said.

The CJI said though India is a fast growing economy and market, today there is an internet-divide in the country even now as not everyone has access to the internet and not every lawyer has access to a smartphone and not every citizen has a laptop.

He said conspicuous absence of disabled-friendly parking spots convey that courts are not meant for persons with disabilities or they must overcome additional hurdles to gain access to justice. PTI SJR GDK VVK SS