Public support biggest strength in politics: Sachin Pilot

Jaipur, Sep 4 (PTI) Congress leader Sachin Pilot said on Wednesday that the biggest strength in politics is public support and until everyone works with discipline and respects each other, no one will be benefitted.

He said everyone has to move forward with civility, understanding, restraint and discipline.

Pilot said public support is the biggest strength in politics. There is a time and a way to show support, he said, addressing a programme at Sikandarpur in Dausa.

"Until all of us work in discipline, until we respect each other, until we listen to each other and show discipline, no one will be benefited," Pilot said.

Taking a jibe at the arrest of the members of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), he said the people who handle all the resources in the selection process are the ones who are stealing and getting caught. PTI AG KSS KSS