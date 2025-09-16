Public transport in Mumbai being 'killed', says Aaditya Thackeray on govt approval for bike-taxis

Mumbai, Sep 16 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday alleged that by granting approvals for app-based bus and bike-taxi services, the Mahayuti government wants to "kill" public transport in Mumbai.

The State Transport Authority (STA) in Maharashtra has granted approval for provisional licences to the parent firms of app-based taxi aggregators Ola, Uber, and Rapido for bike taxi services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and fixed a minimum fare of Rs 15 for 1.5 kms.

Addressing a news conference, Thackeray sought to know the regulations laid down for bike taxis.

"Be it bike taxis or City Flo buses, the BJP and Shiv Sena government is resorting to privatisation. It is killing public transport in Mumbai," he claimed.

The former minister said that the government should show similar excitement for BEST buses by providing them with financial assistance and support it has shown for bike taxis.

He further slammed state Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik's action of exposing illegal bike taxis by booking a ride on the Rapido app in July.

Thackeray claimed that the company had sponsored an event for the minister's relative.

Rapido has now been granted approval for provisional licences along with two other companies to operate bike taxis, he said.

In a post on X, Thackeray claimed that Mumbai's premier public transport, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, was being "killed" on purpose with fare hikes.

"Private bus operators are now flooding the city, while the BEST is being killed by abnormal fare hikes, reduction in bus fleet numbers and sale of bus depots," he wrote.

"Basically, the BJP government, by destroying Mumbai's roads and traffic and making public transport inaccessible and costly, is ensuring that Mumbai's economic strength is broken," he alleged. PTI PR ARU