Public trust in Tamil Nadu Police plummets amid 24 custodial deaths in 4 years

New Delhi: As Tamil Nadu grapples with a disturbing surge in custodial deaths, the state's law enforcement apparatus faces unprecedented scrutiny, with public confidence eroding to alarming levels.

Over the past four years, 24 individuals have perished while in police custody, a statistic that has ignited widespread outrage and demands for systemic overhaul.

The latest tragedy involving 27-year-old Ajith Kumar, who died in Sivaganga district under mysterious circumstances, has amplified these concerns, serving as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities within the justice system.

Ajith Kumar's case, unfolding in the quiet confines of a local police station, has become indicative of a broader crisis. Reports indicate that Kumar was detained on minor charges, only to succumb to injuries allegedly sustained during interrogation.

Eyewitness accounts and preliminary investigations suggest foul play, though official statements remain vague, attributing his death to "natural causes."

This incident, occurring just weeks ago, has not only devastated his family but also mobilized civil society groups, who are now organizing protests across the state to highlight what they term a "culture of impunity" in police stations.

The pattern of these deaths is deeply troubling, spanning multiple districts and affecting individuals from diverse backgrounds. Since the current administration took office in 2021, the frequency of such incidents has escalated, raising questions about accountability and oversight.

Human rights activists argue that these cases reflect deeper issues, including inadequate training, lack of body cameras, and a failure to adhere to Supreme Court guidelines on arrests and detentions. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognizance of several complaints, but tangible reforms remain elusive.

What exacerbates the situation is the apparent shift in political rhetoric. During their time in opposition, leaders of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) were fierce critics of custodial violence under the previous All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) regime.

The 2020 custodial deaths of Jayaraj and his son Bennix in Sathankulam, Thoothukudi district, sparked nationwide fury. Allegedly beaten to death over a lockdown violation, their case prompted DMK figures to decry it as a blatant human rights violation and demand the resignation of the then Chief Minister.

Protests erupted, and the opposition positioned itself as champions of justice, vowing stringent measures if elected.

Fast-forward to today, and the DMK-led government finds itself under the microscope for a similar, if not graver, record. Since assuming power, the state has witnessed an uptick in custodial fatalities, with critics pointing to a lack of proactive intervention.

The administration's response has been criticized as tepid, limited to suspensions of low-ranking officers and internal inquiries that rarely lead to prosecutions. This perceived inaction has fueled accusations of hypocrisy, with opposition parties and independent observers questioning whether political power has dulled the edge of reformist zeal.

A closer examination of the victims reveals a grim tapestry of loss. The roll call includes Muruganandam from Ariyalur, Gokul from Chengalpattu, Vignesh, Appuraj, and Akash from Chennai, Bhaskar from Cuddalore, Shankar from Karur, Prabhakaran, Chinnadurai, and Vigneshwaran from various districts. Each name represents a family shattered, a community disillusioned, and a system in dire need of introspection.

In Cuddalore, for instance, Bhaskar's death followed allegations of torture during a theft investigation, while in Chennai, Vignesh's case involved disputed claims of self-harm.

These incidents, documented in police records and NGO reports, underscore a recurring theme: detainees from marginalised communities appear disproportionately affected, amplifying concerns over bias and discrimination.

The erosion of public trust is palpable. Surveys by independent bodies indicate a sharp decline in confidence in the police, with many citizens expressing fear rather than faith in law enforcement.

Social media platforms are abuzz with hashtags demanding justice, and editorials in local dailies have called for an independent judicial probe into all 24 cases. Experts suggest that without immediate steps, such as mandatory CCTV in stations, regular audits, and stricter adherence to the D.K. Basu guidelines, the cycle of violence will persist.

As Tamil Nadu navigates this crisis, the spotlight is on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's administration to translate past promises into present action. Will the government initiate comprehensive police reforms, or will the status quo prevail?