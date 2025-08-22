Public warned against 'frauds' taking money for govt work amid shutdown of BJP 'camps' in Punjab

Chandigarh, Aug 22 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Friday said it has received complaints that some private persons claiming to be from a political party were collecting people's details and taking money from them to get government work done.

The statement comes amid the BJP's accusation of a "forcible halt" to its awareness campaigns by the Aam Aadmi Party government.

A police spokesperson said people have also complained that they lost all their money after sharing their bank account details with such persons.

All such complaints are being examined, the spokesperson said.

"We urge the public to stay away from such anti-social elements and not to give any personal data to anyone, as the same could be misused. People should also not approach any such private illegal people to get their government work done," the spokesperson said.

"People may approach any 'sewa kendra' or any Punjab government office for their government work. People should not pay any commission to anyone from any political party for any government work," the person said.

The public is urged to immediately inform police if any such illegal camps are set up in their area, police said.

The BJP has alleged that the AAP government shut its awareness camps at 39 places where it had set them up under the party's outreach programme 'BJP De Sewadar, Aa Gaye Tuhade Dwar' to ensure that the poor and marginalised get the benefits of central welfare schemes.

Several party leaders, including former union minister Preneet Kaur, former MLA K D Bhandari, former MP Sushil Rinku, and former MLA Harjot Kamal, were detained by police from various such camps on Thursday.

A delegation of the BJP's Punjab unit on Thursday met Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria here, seeking his intervention in the matter. PTI CHS VN VN