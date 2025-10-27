Public welfare top priority of UP govt, says CM Adityanath at 'Janta Darshan'

Lucknow, Oct 27 (PTI) After Diwali celebrations, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday resumed his 'Janta Darshan' programme, meeting citizens from various districts to hear their grievances.

Addressing the session, where more than 50 individuals presented their concerns, the chief minister asserted that serving the public remains the state government's foremost priority, and directed the officials to ensure timely and effective resolution of all issues and collect feedback from the complainants, an official statement said.

When informed about encroachments on government land, Adityanath directed the officials to investigate the matter and clear the encroached areas, the statement said. When a citizen sought financial assistance for medical treatment, the chief minister instructed the concerned hospital to prepare a cost estimate, and said that no one would go without medical help due to financial constraints, emphasising the government's commitment to supporting patients in need.

When a female folk singer expressed her desire to perform on stage, Adityanath said the state government is prioritising folk arts in every district by organising cultural programmes, where registered and local artistes should be given maximum opportunities to perform.

On police matters, Adityanath directed that cases be reviewed and complainants' issues be resolved promptly, the statement said.