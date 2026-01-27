Public welfare ultimately paves way for national welfare: Adityanath

Gorakhpur (UP), Jan 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that only those driven by the spirit of public welfare earn lasting recognition in society, while people motivated by greed are never remembered with respect.

"Public welfare ultimately paves the way for national welfare," he said.

Adityanath was addressing the diamond jubilee celebrations of Shri Bhagwati Prasad Kanya Mahavidyalaya Inter College as the chief guest. Remembering the institution's founder, late Bhagwati Prasad, Adityanath said that nearly eight decades ago, he donated three lakh silver coins to establish the college with the sole objective of promoting girls' education.

"Today, the results of that selfless vision are visible before all of us," he said.

Emphasising the intention behind action, Adityanath said that good intentions invariably lead to positive outcomes.

Referring to Lord Krishna's teachings in the Bhagavad Gita, he said one should focus on righteous action without worrying about victory or defeat, as sincere efforts ultimately lead to success.

Highlighting the role of technology, Yogi cautioned against becoming dependent on it, stressing that technology should remain a tool, not a master.

He noted that the effective use of technology had helped bring nearly 60 lakh children back to schools. He also urged educational institutions to align their plans with the National Education Policy and prepare a roadmap for the next 25 years.

During the programme, the chief minister unveiled plaques related to the college's renovation, released a commemorative souvenir and honoured meritorious students. Several public representatives and dignitaries were present at the event.