Publication and training activities related to SIR of voter lists begin in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Oct 28 (PTI) Printing and training activities related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists began in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday ahead of the second phase of the mega exercise next week, state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Yashwant Kumar said.

The SIR's objective was to ensure no eligible voter was left out of the electoral rolls, he asserted.

Kumar informed that the first phase of the SIR 2025 exercise has already been completed in Bihar, which will vote in two phases in assembly polls in November. The second phase will now cover 12 states and Union Territories, including Chhattisgarh, to verify and update voter details.

As part of the exercise, publication and training activities are being conducted from October 28 to November 3, followed by the distribution of door-to-door enumeration forms by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) between November 4 and December 4, the CEO informed.

The draft electoral roll will be published on December 9, and claims and objections can be filed from December 9 to January 8. The hearing and verification (notice phase) will take place from December 9 to January 31, and the final electoral rolls will be published on February 7, Kumar informed.

As of October 27, Chhattisgarh has 2,11,05,391 registered voters. When the last nationwide SIR was conducted in 2003, the state had 1,32,90,338 electors, he noted.

He said BLOs have completed a manual table-top exercise, matching 71.54 per cent of existing voters with entries from the 2003 SIR database.

The Election Commission has urged all citizens aged 18 years and above to cooperate with BLOs during the SIR process. Residents of remote forest and tribal areas, who were not registered in 2003 SIR, can use their forest rights certificates or other valid documents for enrolment, he added. PTI TKP RSY