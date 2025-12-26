Publication of Constitution in Santhali will reinforce cultural heritage of tribals: Nadda

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda on Friday hailed the publication of the Constitution in Santhali language as a “historic” feat that will "reinforce" the cultural heritage of the tribals in the country.

In a post on X, Nadda said it will also strengthen the democratic participation and constitutional awareness of the Santhali-speaking people.

On Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu released the Constitution in Santhali at a function held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Terming the release of the Constitution in Santhali a glorious moment for the tribals, Nadda said, “This historic initiative is a significant step towards honouring India's diverse languages ​​and cultural traditions.” “Santhali is one of India's ancient and vibrant languages. Our Constitution, translated into the Ol Chiki script, will strengthen the democratic participation and constitutional awareness of the Santhali-speaking citizens,” the BJP chief said.

“This achievement will also reinforce the cultural heritage of our tribal brethren,” Nadda said.

BJP national working president Nitin Nabin also hailed the release of the Constitution in Santhali as a "historic moment", and said the move strengthens the inclusive spirit of Indian democracy.

Published in the Ol Chiki script, this Constitution will serve as an effective medium of conveying “constitutional values” ​​to the Santhali-speaking people in their own language, Nabin said.

The initiative will not only provide dignity to the cultural identity of the tribals but also strengthen their democratic participation and constitutional awareness, he added.

“Heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this visionary effort,” Nabin said in a post on X.

Santhali, which was included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution through the 92nd Amendment Act, 2003, is one of the most ancient living languages of India.

It is spoken by a significant number of tribal people in Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar. PTI PK ARI