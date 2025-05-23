'Publicity interest litigation': SC junks PIL seeking action against Maha officials

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Terming the plea as a "publicity interest litigation", the Supreme Court on Friday junked a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking action against senior Maharashtra officials for alleged breach of protocol during the first visit of Chief Justice of India B R Gavai to Mumbai earlier this month.

A bench comprising CJI Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih also imposed a cost of Rs 7,000 on petitioner Shailendra Mani Tripathi, a lawyer having seven years of practice, to be deposited with the legal services authority.

Following his oath as the 52nd CJI on May 14, Gavai travelled to Mumbai on May 18 for a felicitation programme by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa.

The CJI disapproved of the absence of Maharashtra chief secretary (CS), director general of police (DGP) or the city police commissioner to receive him during his first visit to the state after being elevated to the top post.

After the news became viral, the concerned state officials met the CJI and expressed regrets.

Hearing the plea, the CJI said, "A trivial issue should not be blown out of proportion" and referred to a press release issued by the top court to this effect.

The PIL contended that the absence of the Maharashtra CS, DGP and Mumbai police commissioner during the CJI's first visit to the state after his elevation amounted to a violation of official protocol.

"This is just a publicity interest litigation. You just want to see your name in the newspaper. That's all," he remarked during the hearing.

"If you thought about the office, you would know that I requested a quietus of it. This will be dismissed with cost," the CJI said.

The bench said he had already addressed the issue publicly and it was a minor matter and should not be exaggerated.

"All three officers were at the airport till I left and they tendered apologies, publicly as well," the CJI said.

"A press note was also issued, asking that the matter be put to rest. This is not about individuals but the dignity of the office. Let us not make a mountain out of a molehill," he said.

The CJI said continuing to litigate the matter served no purpose and only brought unnecessary attention to a resolved issue.

"Do not bring the office of the CJI under unnecessary controversy," CJI Gavai said.

Earlier this week, a Supreme Court press release reiterated the CJI's stance, stating, "News items are being published regarding protocol issues during the visit of CJI to Maharashtra. All concerned have already expressed regrets.

"The Chief Justice of India has expressed that a trivial issue should not be blown out of proportion. CJI has requested everyone that the matter be given a quietus." The incident initially gained traction after the CJI publicly questioned the absence of top state officials upon his arrival in Mumbai.

Following his remarks, all three officials were seen at Chaityabhoomi, where the CJI paid respects to Dr B R Ambedkar.