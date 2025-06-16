Public's trust, workers' dedication BJP's strength, power meant to serve people: Rajnath

Narmadapuram, Jun 16 (PTI) The trust of the public and the dedication of party workers are the true strength of the BJP, and its commitment to training, cultural nationalism and welfare of the poor have remained unchanged, Union minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday.

Addressing the concluding session of the MP BJP's three-day training camp in Pachmarhi here, which was attended 165 MLAs, 29 Lok Sabha and 7 Rajya Sabha members, Singh said the aim was not to attain power but to serve the people.

"Our ideology, not power, defines us. We have never compromised on our beliefs, which is why the BJP has gained global recognition. We are public servants, not rulers. Respect workers and listen to them. They are the foundation of our strength," a party release quoted Singh as saying.

Asserting that the party's training tradition was a long-standing and integral aspect of its functioning, Singh said this was not just a reiteration of ideology, but a platform to adapt "our principles to current challenges".

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had said that the sole purpose of power should be national service, Singh recollected.

"Syama Prasad Mukherjee and Deendayal Upadhyay began this ideological journey, which continues today under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India is poised to become the third-largest economy in the world, yet our core principles remain intact," Singh added.

Mukherjee with the help of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the predecessor to the Bharatiya Janata Party, in 1951 while Deendayal Upadhyay was the leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh from 1953 to 1968.

"Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay gave us the philosophy of Ekatma Manavvad (Integral Humanism), Atal Bihari Vajpayee taught us restraint, and the contribution of Kushabhau Thakre can never be forgotten. Our tradition has always been 'Nation First'. Deendayal ji lost an election but never compromised on his principles. Never make promises that you cannot fulfil and never abandon your ideology," Singh told party workers.

BJP representatives must strive for responsible and value-driven governance as the aim is to transform lives rather than merely legislating, he added.

"This training is not just a reiteration of our principles but also a reflection on how to adapt them to present-day needs. We must constantly introspect on how to strengthen the organisation, deepen communication, and uphold our ideology and transparency. Public service should be the highest form of devotion for all public representatives, and the purpose of such training is to reinforce this commitment," Singh said.

The posts held as lawmakers come with great responsibility and are meant to serve the people and to help build a strong, developed and inclusive India, Singh asserted.

"Developed India is not just our goal, it is our resolve. India is moving towards self-reliance across sectors, including defence. We are now emerging as an arms exporter, not just an importer," the Defence Minister said while hailing Operation Sindoor as an example of India's resolve to protect its sovereignty with indigenous defence technology.

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said character-building and value education are essential to nation-building, while BJP state president V D Sharma said the country's armed forces showcased exemplary courage in Operation Sindoor.

Party in-charge for Madhya Pradesh Mahendra Singh said the BJP's growth was a result of the hard work of generations of workers, adding that the party's ideology is rooted in nation-building and not electoral strategies.

Syama Prasad Mukherjee resigned as industry minister in Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet and launched an agitation against Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, ultimately dying under mysterious circumstances in custody, he said.

"Under PM Modi's leadership, symbolic remnants of colonialism have been removed. It has seen introduction of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, renaming of Rajpath to Kartavya Path, and installation of Subhas Chandra Bose's statue at India Gate," he said.

The BJP's core ideological pillars of Ekatma Manavvaad and Antyodaya as well as Panch Nishtha form the foundation of its philosophy, Mahendra Singh said. PTI LAL BNM