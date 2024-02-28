Puducherry: ABVP meet condemns 'heinous crimes against women' in Sandeshkhali

Puducherry, Feb 28 (PTI) The Central Working committee of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Wednesday adopted a resolution condemning "heinous crimes against women" in Sandeshkhali in West Bengal, on the concluding day of its two-day meeting here.

Advertisment

A press release from ABVP said that the committee`s discussions during the two-day meeting related to various issues of educational campaigns and also initiatives conducted across the nation for educational reforms. The meeting also discussed key points on forthcoming endeavours to shape ABVP`s future agenda.

A resolution adopted at the meeting condemned incidents of "heinous crimes against women" in Sandeshkhali in West Bengal, the release said. The meeting unequivocally condemned the West Bengal state government`s "apathy and protection of perpetrators (of crimes)".

The release said that ABVP, through its resolution strongly condemned the "government`s failure leading to Sandeshkhali becoming the Noahkhali of the 21st century" and also called for a public condemnation against atrocities on women in the West Bengal village.

Advertisment

The release also said that ABVP will raise their voice for the women who have fallen victims to the "despicable mentality" of the Trinamool Congress leaders in Sandeshkhali. The ABVP would send a memorandum to the President on this, the release added.

The release said that the meeting also adopted a resolution stating that the ABVP would launch a nationwide 'Youth Voter Awareness' campaign to engage students for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. "This campaign aims to ensure active participation of the youth in this pivotal democratic exercise by fostering awareness and vigilance," the release said.

The committee also discussed contemporary issues including education, arts, sports and environment.

The release quoted ABVP National President Dr Rajsharan Shahi as saying that there was an urgent need for immediate reforms in the education sector. The ABVP would continue its efforts across educational institutions nationwide to ensure higher student participation through initiatives like 'Parisar Chalo Abhiyan', the release said.

PTI COR SDP SDP