Puducherry: AINRC legislator Thirumurugan sworn in as Minister

Puducherry, Mar 14 (PTI) AINRC legislator P R N Thirumurugan was sworn in as Minister in the AINRC-BJP coalition government in Puducherry on Thursday.

Advertisment

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office and secrecy to the legislator from Karaikal (North) at a ceremony which lasted ten minutes on the precincts of the Raj Nivas. Thirumurugan took the oaths in the name of God.

Earlier, the Chief Secretary to Puducherry Government Sharat Chauhan read out the warrant of appointment issued by the President on March 1, appointing Thirumurugan as Minister of the territorial government.

The induction of Thirumurugan fills the vacancy caused by the dismissal of S Chandira Priyanga in October last year as her 'performance was not satisfactory.' The Chief Minister subsequently recommended to the Centre the name of Thirumurugan. The induction of the new minister helps maintain the tradition of representation to the Karaikal region in the cabinet and also restores the strength of the ministry to six including the Chief Minister.

Advertisment

Ministers belonging to the AINRC and BJP and also legislators of the two parties, independents and nominated legislators were among those present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Chandira Priyanga (elected from Neduncadu constituency in Karaikal) retains her MLA post. She was conspicuous by her absence at the event today. After his induction into the cabinet, Thirumurugan touched the feet of AINRC leader and Chief Minister Rangasamy on the dais to symbolically express his gratitude.

Thirumurugan is the son of former Congress legislator from Karaikal P R Nalamaharajan. PTI Cor SS