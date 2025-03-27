Puducherry Assembly adjourned sine die

Puducherry, Mar 27 (PTI) The budget session (2025-2026) of the Puducherry territorial Assembly was adjourned sine die on Thursday after holding sessions for 13 days.

Earlier, the House unanimously adopted a resolution urging the Centre to grant full statehood to Puducherry, which is currently a Union Territory.

The resolution was initially tabled jointly by opposition DMK members R Siva, A M H Nazeem, Annibal Kennedy, Nagathiagarajan, and R Sendhil Kumar, along with Congress member M Vaithianathan and Independent member G Nehru alias Kuppusamy. It was later converted into an official resolution.

Members who spoke in support of the resolution strongly advocated for Puducherry to attain statehood. They argued that as a Union Territory, Puducherry faced "numerous challenges and administrative hurdles".

They claimed the elected government had "limited powers and lacked administrative freedom." All plans and programmes formulated by the elected government required approval from the Centre before implementation. They emphasised that statehood would facilitate the swift execution of government decisions.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy, responding to the members' plea, stated, "A conducive environment now prevails, and I hope that the long-standing demand for statehood will come to fruition sooner rather than later. Statehood is essential." The budget session commenced on March 10 with the customary address by Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan.

CM Rangasamy, who holds the Finance portfolio, presented the budget for the 2025-2026 fiscal year on March 12.