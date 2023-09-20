Puducherry assembly adjourned sine die after holding session for 30 minutes

Puducherry: Puducherry assembly met for half an hour on Wednesday and after transacting scheduled business, Speaker R Selvam adjourned the House sine die.

Advertisment

As soon as the House commenced its proceedings, the Speaker made obituary references of former AIADMK legislators of Puducherry N Venkatasamy and S Palaninathan and also to the passing away of French writer and novelist Madhana Kalyani recently. All the legislators stood in silence for a couple of minutes paying homage to the departed legislators and the woman writer.

After obituary references were made, the opposition DMK and the Congress legislators staged a walk out. The members wanted the session be held for a considerable number of days.

The Speaker asked the protesting members to resume their seats and he would reply to their pleas. However, the legislators kept raising their protest and staged a walk out.

Advertisment

The Speaker later hailed the successful landing of the Chandrayaan 3 on the south pole of the Moon on August 23. He said that the success had made the country proud and earned global acclaim.

"The Prime Minister's long perspective plan and his encouragement of science and technology had been responsible for successful fruition of the space mission," he said.

He also placed on record the dedicated work on the part of the scientists in ISRO in the successful launch of the Chandrayaan 3.

Advertisment

The Speaker also pointed out that the NDA government in the union territory headed by N Rangasamy (AINRC) was implementing several welfare measures and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan were also extending full cooperation for the execution of the schemes.

He said that the introduction of 10 per cent quota in under graduate medical courses in Puducherry for students passing out of the government higher secondary schools was "practically helpful and epoch-making initiative on the part of the territorial government".

Selvam also complimented the Prime Minister's initiatives in successful conduct of the G20 summit and pointed out that it was a matter of pride that India presided over it.

Advertisment

"I thank the Prime Miniter and extend greetings to him on my and on behalf of the Puducherry Assembly for the landmark achievement in holding the G20 summit," he said.

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy tabled a copy of the Report of Comptroller and Auditor General of India on Union Territory's finances for the year ended March 31, 2023.

The House passed the Puducherry Members of Legislative Assembly (Prevention of Disqualification) Amendment Bill 2023 tabled by the PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan.

Later, the Speaker adjourned the House sine die.