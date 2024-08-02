Puducherry Assembly adjourned, to resume sitting on Aug 5

Puducherry, Aug 2 (PTI) Puducherry Assembly Speaker R Selvam adjourned the House on Friday till August 5 after Chief Minister N Rangasamy presented the budget.

The House began its session on July 31 with the customary address by the outgoing Lieutenant Governor C P Radhakrishnan.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Friday presented a Rs 12,700 crore tax-free budget for the fiscal 2024-2025.

Rangasamy, who holds the Finance portfolio, also stated that the Union Territory's own receipts have been estimated at Rs 6,914.66 crore while the Central assistance including State Disaster Relief fund was Rs 3,268.98 crore.

The Central road fund has been estimated at Rs 20 crore while allocation under Centrally-sponsored schemes was Rs 430 crore.

During his 80-minute-long address, Rangasamy also said that he was extremely happy to present his fourth budget in the fifteenth legislative Assembly.

The Central government had conveyed its approval for the net borrowing ceiling to the extent of Rs 2,066.36 crore "to bridge our fiscal deficit," he said. PTI COR KH