Puducherry Assembly: BJP legislator seeks action against groups 'threatening' sub-registrars

Puducherry, March 21 (PTI) BJP legislator P M L Kalyanasundaram informed the Puducherry Assembly on Friday that a group, including some government staff, had been "threatening" officials and sub-registrars during property registrations.

During the zero hour, he alleged that the group barged into sub-registrars' offices, "intimidated officials, and used abusive language against their families, causing distress to citizens registering properties." Displaying video evidence on his mobile phone, Kalyanasundaram urged action under the Goondas Act against the offenders.

He also cited instances where such threats had stalled registrations.

Nominated legislator V P Ramalingam emphasised the need for protection for registration department officials and called for swift deterrent action.

Speaker R Selvam assured members that the CM would investigate the allegations and take action against those "intimidating" officials by the end of the day.

Independent legislator P Angalane highlighted a case where a government employee remained in service despite facing 22 pending cases. "How is this possible, especially when the employee has criminal charges?" he asked.

During question hour, Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy announced plans to fill vacancies for doctors and nurses in government hospitals.

He added that the government would consider members' appeals across party lines to increase Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) scheme workers' salaries.

Members emphasised that these workers had served diligently during the COVID-19 pandemic and deserved both recognition and a wage hike.