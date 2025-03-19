Puducherry Assembly hails astronaut Sunita Williams on her safe return to Earth

Puducherry, Mar 9 (PTI) The Puducherry Assembly on Wednesday hailed NASA astronaut Sunita Williams on her return to Earth after a nine-month-long space exploration mission.

Speaker R Selvam, who paid glowing compliments to Williams and other astronauts in the House, referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appreciation of the bravery of the astronaut.

He said Williams had shown her bravery and she, along with the other astronauts, had safely returned to the Earth.

Earlier, during zero hour, Independent legislator V P Ramalingam and the Parliamentary Secretary to the Chief Minister, A John Kumar, expressed their appreciation of the undaunted spirit of Williams and others for their steadfast bravery.

Williams and fellow NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Butch Wilmore, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, returned to Earth onboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft, which splashed down in the sea off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida in the US. PTI COR KH