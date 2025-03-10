Puducherry Assembly holds its first paperless session

Puducherry, Mar 10 (PTI) The territorial Assembly has gone paperless. The House had its first session as a paperless meeting on Monday while the Lieutenant Governor K Kailshnathan was presenting his customary address.

All the necessary infrastructure was in place as a significant feature of the Assembly going paperless.

Official sources said that the Centre had permitted the territorial government to introduce the Nationale-vidhan application, a national project to transform India into a digitally equipped society.

The source said that the Union Parliamentary Affairs Ministry has funded the project to the tune of Rs 8.16 crore to introduce a paperless Assembly. All the members, including the Speaker, the chief minister, and ministers, were provided tablets which were installed on their desks. The members started using the tabs today to follow the address of the Lt Governor.

"It was a thrilling experience to use the tabs as part of the paperless session," a legislator told PTI.

Necessary training has been provided for the legislators to acquaint themselves with the new experience.