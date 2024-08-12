Puducherry Assembly holds marathon session

Puducherry, Aug 12 (PTI) The Puducherry Assembly proceedings on Monday lasted over 11 hours during which the Speaker had to urge members to cut short their speeches.

The proceedings which began at 9.30 a.m went on till 9 p.m during which discussion on demands for grants for various departments were held.

The question hour which lasted sixty minutes or so was followed by the zero hour. The members resumed the debate on demands for grants tabled last week by Chief Minister N Rangasamy and his cabinet colleagues relating to their respective departments.

Members belonging to the ruling and opposition blocks participated in the debate and the session lasted eleven and half hours. At one point, some members expressed the view that they had become virtually tired and the discussion could be had on Tuesday.

Speaker R Selvam was seen asking the members participating in the debate to restrict their speeches. Replies to members' views would be presented by the Chief Minister and other Ministers on Tuesday, he added.

After DMK legislator R Senthil Kumar spoke, the members began pointing to the time on the clock. Leader of the Opposition R Siva (DMK) and DMK deputy leader A M H Nazeem told the Speaker that it was already 9 p.m and that they would speak tomorrow.

The Speaker then adjourned the proceedings and announced that the House would meet at 9.30 a.m on Tuesday.

A senior legislator said such a marathon session was not held for several years. PTI Cor SS