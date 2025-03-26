Puducherry Assembly passes Appropriation Bill

Puducherry March 26 (PTI) The Puducherry territorial Assembly passed on Wednesday the Appropriation Bill 2025 tabled by the Chief Minister N Rangasamy who holds finance portfolio.

After the debate on demands for grants to various departments concluded and ministers were giving their replies, Chief Minister tabled the Appropriation Bill earmarking Rs 13,600 crores from the consolidated fund of the Union Territory of Puducherry for 2025-26 fiscal.

Earlier Chief Minister said that the Puducherry and Uzhavarkarai Municipalities here would be merged and a Municipal Corporation would be created to meet the aspirations of the people.

Announcing pay hike for various categories of employees the Chief Minister said that the government had decided that no section of workers should get less than Rs 10,000 as monthly wages. He said that the ASHA workers who were getting Rs 10,000 now would be paid Rs 18,000 per month.

Those working under National Rural Health Mission would be paid Rs 26,000.

He said that the budget he presented in the Assembly for Rs 13,600 crores on March 12 is designed to meet the expectations of all sections of people.

After adoption of the Appropriation Bill the Speaker R Selvam adjourned the proceedings till 9.30 a.m. Thursday.