Puducherry Assembly session adjourned sine die amid protest

Puducherry, Feb 12 (PTI) The Puducherry territorial Assembly convened briefly on Wednesday before adjourning sine die after completing its scheduled business.

At the start of the session, independent legislator Nehru alias Kuppusamy staged a dharna in the House well, alleging Speaker R Selvam was acting in a partisan manner. He demanded that proceedings be conducted by the Deputy Speaker instead.

Nehru, who had submitted a no-confidence notice against the Speaker last month, repeatedly chanted slogans against him.

Despite the protest the House proceeded with a condolence resolution tabled by Chief Minister N Rangasamy mourning the deaths of former Puducherry Chief Minister M D R Ramachandran and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Following Nehru’s continued disruption, the Speaker ordered his eviction and suspended him for the remainder of the session.

Independent legislators Shivashankar and P Angalan who had also submitted no-confidence notices against the Speaker stood by Nehru but did not raise slogans. After his removal they quietly resumed their seats.

Before adjourning, the Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution expressing full confidence in Speaker R Selvam.

The House also passed condolence resolutions, with Chief Minister Rangasamy and Home Minister A Namassivayam highlighting the contributions of the deceased leaders.

Opposition leaders, including DMK’s R Siva, A M H Nazeem, and Congress’s M Vaithianathan, paid tributes to Ramachandran’s administrative skills and Singh’s leadership.

Namassivayam assured legislators that the government would consider installing a statue of Ramachandran and renaming a government school in his Mannadipet constituency in his honour.

The Speaker also made obituary references to cardiac specialist Dr K M Cherian, former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna, corporate leader Ratan Tata, and former Puducherry legislators Neela Gangadharan and P Kathavarayan.

Members observed a moment of silence in their memory before the session was adjourned. PTI CORR SSK ADB