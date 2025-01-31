Puducherry Assembly to convene for brief session on Feb 12

Puducherry, Jan 31 (PTI) Puducherry Assembly Speaker R Selvam announced on Friday that the Assembly will convene for a brief session on February 12.

He told reporters here that the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) would soon meet to finalise the agenda and duration of the session.

The session will begin at 9:30 am on February 12, in accordance with the statutory requirement to convene the House at least once every six months.

The BAC would decide the date on which the Chief Minister would present the budget for the fiscal 2025-26.

The Assembly had its budget session in April last year and was adjourned sine die on August 14. The present session beginning on February 12 is to ensure a session before February 14 and hence the brief session would begin that day, a release from the Secretary to the Assembly J.Dayalane said. PTI COR ROH