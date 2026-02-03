Puducherry, Feb 3 (PTI) Puducherry Legislative Assembly will meet on February 12, and the Chief Miniser N Rangasamy will present the Vote on Account Bill for adoption in the House that day.

Speaker of the Assembly R Selvam told reporters here on Tuesday that the session would begin at 9.30 am on February 12 and the chief minister would present the Vote on Account that day for allocation of funds for the first few months of the fiscal 2026-2027 to enable government departments to meet their expenditure as elections to the territorial Assembly are due. PTI CORR ADB