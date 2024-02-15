Puducherry Feb 15 (PTI) The Puducherry assembly has been reconvened to meet on February 22 to adopt the Vote-on-Account bill for earmarking funds to government departments to meet their expenditure for the fiscal 2024-2025.

Advertisment

Speaker R Selvam on Thursday said Chief Minister N Rangasamy, who holds Finance portfolio, would table the Vote-on-Account bill at the session, scheduled to begin at 9.45 am on February 22.

The forthcoming session would be the third part of the fourth session of the 15th Assembly. The Speaker said the House was also likely to adopt a Bill to approve supplementary grants for the fiscal 2023-2024 for various departments.

All the government departments have been directed to ensure that all Bills or Rules if any are placed on the table of the House in the forthcoming session.

The House had its first part of the session on March 9 last year and passed the budget for the fiscal 2023-2024. The House had its session for 17 days.

The second part of the session was held just for a day on September 20 last year. The Speaker has now reconvened the third part of the session on February 22 to adopt Vote on Account bill for sanction of funds to the departments for the fiscal 2024-2025. PTI COR ROH