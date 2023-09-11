Puducherry Assembly to meet on September 20

Puducherry, Sep 11 (PTI) Puducherry Assembly Speaker R Selvam said the assembly has been convened to meet on September 20.

The duration of the session would be decided by the Business Advisory Committee at its meeting in the next few days, he said on Sunday.

The Legislative Assembly secretariat has issued the statutory notification relating to the date of the session. The session would be held at 9.30 AM on September 20, an official release said.

The territorial assembly has 30 elected legislators and three nominated members. PTI COR KH