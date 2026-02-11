Puducherry Assembly to pass interim budget on Feb 12

Puducherry, Feb 11 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy, who is also holding the finance portfolio, will table an interim budget for the fiscal 2026-2027 in the territorial Assembly on February 12.

The session will begin at 9.30 am and the chief minister will table the Vote on Account bill for allocation of funds to departments to meet their expenditure during the first few months of the fiscal 2026-2027, official sources said.

The Union Territory will go to Assembly polls shortly and hence a full-fledged budget cannot be presented now.

The House will also pass Supplementary grants for the current fiscal 2025-2026.

The House has 30 elected and three nominated legislators.

Rangasamy is heading the AINRC-BJP coalition ministry. PTI COR KH