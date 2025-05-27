Puducherry: Ayush minister inaugurates 25-day countdown event to mark International Yoga Day

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Over 6,000 yoga enthusiasts participated in the 25-day countdown event inaugurated by Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav in Puducherry on Tuesday to mark the International Day of Yoga 2025 that will be observed on June 21.

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy also graced the event.

The vibrant Yoga Mahotsav, held at the picturesque Gandhi Thidal on Goubert Avenue, Beach Road, was organised by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga under the Ayush Ministry.

This remarkable display of enthusiasm and mass participation in Common Yoga Protocol underscores the growing importance of yoga in fostering personal and societal betterment, Ayush Ministry said in a statement.

Addressing the gathering, Jadhav said, "Puducherry, the workplace of Maharishi Aurobindo, is a living example of preserving the eternal values of Indian culture amidst diversity." He highlighted the transformative power of yoga and its relevance in promoting physical and mental well-being.

Jadhav said, "Yoga is not just an exercise. It is an ancient art of healthy living that interconnects mind and body. Those who adopt yoga feel peace, power and clarity." He said the global embrace of yoga is a testament to the tireless efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"This year's inspiring theme 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health', chosen by the Prime Minister, perfectly encapsulates our collective aspiration for a healthier planet and a healthier humanity. Yoga is an important need of the present and an integral part of our healthy future. This is the message we want to share from this historic land of Puducherry." Speaking on the occasion, Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan said, "Yoga is an ancient science of our nation. It signifies the union of body and mind. It is a way of life that integrates mental fortitude and physical well-being. Our ancestors have preserved and passed it down to us for many thousands of years...

"Our Prime Minister has played a very significant role in taking yoga to the world stage. Due to his efforts, the United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. For this, all of us Indians must express our gratitude to him. Today, International Day of Yoga is celebrated worldwide. In many countries, yoga has been included in the educational curriculum. Yoga has been well-received in government offices, private companies and defence sectors," Kailashnathan said.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy said that Puducherry, with its serene environment, spiritual centres and scenic beaches, is a region of peace and tranquility.

"Yoga is not just a physical exercise. It is a journey of inner exploration, self-connection and harmony with nature. It is a matter of pride that Puducherry has hosted this special event today," Rangasamy added.

A key highlight of the event was the significant rise in registrations on the Yoga Sangam Portal, launched on the 50-day countdown event in Nashik. Over 12,000 people have registered on the portal to date, reflecting growing public enthusiasm for yoga across India.

The Yoga Mahotsav in Puducherry is part of a series of major events leading up to the International Day of Yoga 2025. The earlier events included the 100-day celebration at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on March 13, 2025; the 75-day event at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on April 7, 2025; and the 50-day celebration held at Nashik on May 2, 2025. PTI PLB RUK RUK