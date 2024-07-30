Puducherry budget session to begin on Wednesday

Puducherry, Jul 30 (PTI) The fifth session of the 15th Assembly of Puducherry will begin on Wednesday with the customary address by Lieutenant Governor C P Radhakrishnan at 9.30 am.

The House would deliberate on a motion of thanks to the Lt Governor's address on August 1, while Chief Minister N Rangasamy would present the budget of the Union Territory for the fiscal 2024-2025 on August 2.

The House has a strength of 30 elected members and three nominated legislators.

Jharkhand Governor Radhakrishnan has been holding the post of Lieutenant Governor here under additional charge since March this year.

He has been transferred to Maharashtra by the President and official sources said that he would kickstart the territorial Assembly's budget session and would leave for Maharashtra either tomorrow evening or later.

Former IAS officer K Kailashnathan has been named as the next Lt Governor of Puducherry, and he will take charge in a day or two, sources said. PTI COR KH