Puducherry buzzing with New Year tourists amid traffic woes

Puducherry, Dec 28 (PTI) Puducherry, a former French colony, is attracting a surge of tourists from across India as New Year's Eve approaches in three days.

Main roads have been clogged with cars and vans for the past few days, causing severe traffic congestion.

Motorists face challenges navigating the traffic, with two-wheelers struggling for space. Indiscriminate roadside parking exacerbates the chaos, while sanitary workers grapple with mounting garbage.

Hotels and restaurants are packed with visitors, and one hotelier noted that this year's influx exceeds last year's. Meanwhile, tourists of all ages stroll through key areas, admiring buildings and homes featuring Franco -Tamil architecture.

"We visit Puducherry a few days before New Year every year because the straight streets laid by the former French rulers lead us right to the seashore," said a tourist from Andhra Pradesh.

Roadside eateries are thriving, with crowds happily eating in the open, plates in hand.

Visits of VIPs, including the Union ministers, for different events, add to the traffic woes.

Vice President of India C P Radhakrishnan will be here on Monday to attend the annual convocation at Pondicherry Central University located in Kalapet.

Temples and places of worship around Puducherry are preparing for smooth crowd flow on New Year's Eve. Hotels have planned special programs, while the local administration has implemented measures to ensure their smooth execution. PTI CORR ADB