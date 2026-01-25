Puducherry chief electoral officer urges young voters to counter misinformation on social media

Puducherry, Jan 25 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Electoral Officer P Jawahar on Sunday urged first-time and young voters to counter misinformation spread on social media during elections.

At the 16th National Voters’ Day event, Jawahar highlighted the challenges of conducting fair elections and urged young voters to remain vigilant against misleading content ahead of the polls.

Attendees were encouraged to actively participate in their democratic duties and took a pledge to uphold ethical and responsible voting.

The celebrations carried the theme ‘My India, My Vote’.

The CEO said cash-for-votes remains a major and perennial challenge during elections in Puducherry.

"Voters should not fall prey to this evil and must counter it without compromise," he said.

He added that if voters succumb to cash-for-votes, they lose the moral right to demand basic amenities.

Jawahar also cited the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as an unprecedented exercise, noting that election-related duties are carried out amid several challenges.

"The officials deployed to implement the SIR play a critical role and must carry out their duties without compromising procedural integrity," he said, adding that the work of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and other staff in Puducherry has been consistently appreciated by the Election Commission of India in review meetings in New Delhi.

He further urged young and first-time voters to participate sincerely in strengthening the democratic process in the union territory.

Jawahar said the Department of Elections has placed special emphasis on enrolling young voters, and those attaining the age of 18 years on or before January 1, 2026, were encouraged to enrol using Form 6.

District Electoral Officer of Puducherry, A Kulothungan, was among those who addressed the gathering.

According to a press release, out of 10.2 lakh electors in the union territory, 9.18 lakh electors—representing 89.87 per cent—submitted enumeration forms, reflecting significant public participation and cooperation in the revision of electoral rolls.

The release said 1.03 lakh forms could not be collected due to reasons such as death, migration, absence or multiple enrolments.

It added that the draft electoral rolls were published on December 16 last year and made available in both digital and printed formats, and that no deletions were carried out without due process, including notice, hearing and appeal.

The CEO also flagged off a mobile voter education and awareness unit, 'democracy on wheels', which will visit remote and underserved areas of the union territory.