Puducherry CM N Rangasamy condemns Kerala blasts

Puducherry: Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Monday condemned the blasts at a Christian religious gathering in Kerala, saying he was shocked to hear about the incident.

Three persons died and several were injured, some seriously, in the multiple blasts at a convention centre near Kochi on Sunday.

In a statement, Rangasamy said, "I convey my condolences to the bereaved families and pray to the Almighty for the speedy recovery of those injured in the incident."

The Chief Minister said, "such violent incidents would not be tolerated by anyone. I express my strong condemnation of the blasts."