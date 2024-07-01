Puducherry CM condoles death of Sri Lankan Parliamentarian R Sampanthan

Puducherry July 1 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Monday condoled the demise of veteran Sri Lankan Tamil leader R Sampanthan.

In his message, the CM expressed shock and grief over the passing of Sampanthan.

Rangasamy said Sampanthan relentlessly pursued the rights of Tamils in the island republic and also championed their peace, dignity and justice.

The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family and also to all those who were grief stricken.

Rangasamy also prayed for peaceful rest of the soul. PTI COR ROH