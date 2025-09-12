Puducherry CM congratulates Radhakrishnan on being sworn in as vice president

Puducherry, Sep 12 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Friday extended his wishes to C P Radhakrishnan, who was sworn in earlier in the day as the 15th Vice President of India.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to the 67-year-old leader at a brief ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union ministers.

Rangasamy, who heads the AINRC-BJP coalition government in the Union Territory, said he was extending greetings on his own behalf and on behalf of the people of Puducherry.

Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor P Prakash Babu also extended his greetings to Radhakrishnan, who will serve as the ex officio Chancellor of the university in his new role.

“We convey our best wishes for a successful tenure dedicated to the service of the nation. May his visionary leadership continue to inspire and guide our country towards greater heights of progress and prosperity,” Babu said in his message.

Radhakrishnan won the vice-presidential election on Tuesday, defeating the joint opposition nominee B Sudershan Reddy by a margin of 152 votes. The election was necessitated by the sudden resignation of the then-incumbent Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21 due to health issues.

Dhankhar was present at the ceremony, marking his first public appearance since resigning as Vice President.

Radhakrishnan will hold office until September 11, 2030. PTI COR SSK