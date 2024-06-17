Puducherry CM expresses shock over train accident in West Bengal

Puducherry, Jun 17 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Monday expressed shock and deep sorrow over the death of passengers in a train accident in West Bengal.

At least 15 passengers died and 60 others were injured after three rear coaches of the stationary Agartala-Sealdah Kanchanjunga Express derailed on Monday morning as a goods train collided with it in West Bengal's Darjeeling district, officials said.

In a release, Rangasamy said, "the mishap is a matter of deep sorrow, and I am shocked over the incident leaving several passengers dead. I convey my grief to the bereaved families." The chief minister also said that he is praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. PTI COR KH