Puducherry CM greets Om Birla on election as LS Speaker for second time

Puducherry, Jun 26 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Wednesday extended his greetings to Om Birla on his election as Speaker of the Lok Sabha for second consecutive term.

In his message to Birla greeting him on his election, Rangasamy said "the nation had already witnessed the dignity of the House through your parliamentary experience." He further said "I hope under your able and effective administration the Lok Sabha would achieve incredible outputs which would strengthen Parliamentary democracy." Rangasamy, who heads the AINRC-BJP coalition government in the union territory, said he extended his good wishes to Birla on behalf of the people of Puducherry. PTI CORR SS