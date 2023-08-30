Puducherry CM hails Centre's decision to slash price of LPG cylinder by Rs 200

Puducherry, Aug 30 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Wednesday hailed the Centre's announcement to reduce the price of LPG cylinder by Rs 200 and said "it shows the sustained care and concern of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the amelioration of welfare of the poor".

Advertisment

Rangasamy, who is heading the AINRC-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coalition government here, said that the "announcement to reduce the price of the LPG cylinder is an Onam and Raksha Bandhan gift to the people".

He said that already Puducherry government was offering a subsidy of Rs 300 for an LPG cylinder covering the people in below poverty line category and holding red colour family ration cards in the Union Territory.

The families coming under APL (above poverty line) category holding yellow colour ration cards were getting a subsidy of Rs 150 per cylinder here and the present slash in price of the LPG cylinder announced by the Centre would further ease the burden on the people.

"I welcome the Centre's decision on my and on behalf of the people of Union Territory of Puducherry," he said adding that the Prime Minister had been addressing the concerns of the people and had been ameliorating their welfare through various welfare schemes.

The Union government on Tuesday announced a Rs 200 per cylinder cut in prices of domestic cooking gas to soften the impact of rising inflation on households. PTI COR KH