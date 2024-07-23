Puducherry CM hails Union Budget, says it is good for all sections

Puducherry, Jul 23 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Tuesday hailed the Union Budget and said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had come out with several schemes and plans for people.

Sitharaman presented the Budget for 2024-25. This is the first Budget during Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's third term in office.

Rangasamy, who heads the AINRC-Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) coalition government in the union territory said, "The welfare of all sections will improve under the provisions of the Central Budget announced by Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament." The youth, women, tribal population, farmers, the downtrodden and the youth would witness "a massive improvement in their welfare in keeping with the various schemes and programmes announced by the finance minister," he said.

The allocation of Rs 1.52 lakh crore for the agriculture sector shows the priority the NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving to farmers.

The finance minister has accommodated the prime minister's guarantees for the betterment of the tribal population, the Dalits, youth and women. "The provisions for skill development and promotion of the well being of women are the main highlights of the Budget," he said.

The chief minister lauded the finance minister for her vision and practical approach to the betterment of the people and for taking the country on the path of development. PTI COR KH