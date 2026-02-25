Puducherry CM mourns demise of veteran CPI leader Nallakannu

Puducherry, Feb 25 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Wednesday expressed shock and grief over the demise of veteran CPI leader R Nallakannu.

In a condolence message, Rangasamy said Nallakannu was a veteran political leader who fought "relentlessly for the welfare of the downtrodden and the underprivileged", and consistently championed the cause of workers and farm labourers throughout his life.

He described Nallakannu as a "dedicated leader and freedom fighter who fought against untouchability" and worked tirelessly to protect the rights of farmers and labourers.

Rangasamy said that with Nallakannu’s passing, the country has lost a great leader.

The chief minister also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members, friends, and party colleagues of the departed leader.

Nallakannu was aged about 101, party sources said. PTI COR SSK