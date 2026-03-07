Puducherry CM Rangasamy greets women on eve of International Women's Day

Puducherry, Mar 7 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy greeted women on the eve of International Women's Day.

In his message, Rangasamy said that women are playing a significant role in various sectors and particularly in education, health and administration.

He said that women's role is immeasurable not only in the wellbeing of families, but also in the development of the nation. The Union Territory administration had been implementing several schemes for the safety and security of women and also for strengthening their social status and economic empowerment, he said.

Listing the schemes enforced by his government here, the CM said, "the Chief Minister's scheme for the secure future of girl child is being implemented by depositing Rs 50,000 in the name of the child in fixed deposit".

The payment of two months' assistance (Rs 2,500 per month) in one payment totaling Rs 5,000 to women in the below poverty line category of families holding red colour ration cards, fifty per cent rebate in the stamp duty if property is purchased in the name of women and enhanced monthly assistance paid to elderly women, widows, destitute women and transgenders are some of the schemes implemented for betterment of women in Puducherry, the chief minister said.

"The government's intention is that women should stand on their own legs and make rapid development with self-confidence," Rangasamy said, wishing women faster progress in all developmental activities. PTI COR KH