Puducherry CM Rangasamy, leaders paid tributes to Annadurai

Puducherry Feb 3 (PTI) Chief Minister N Rangasamy, who is heading AINRC-BJP coalition government in the union territory, paid homage to former Tamil Nadu CM C N Annadurai on his 56th death anniversary on Tuesday.

PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan, Civil Supplies Minister P R N Tirumurugan and legislators were among those who paid homage at the statue of the iconic Dravidian leader.

AIADMK Puducherry unit secretary A Anbalagan led a team of party functionaries to pay homage at the statue as well.

A separate group of DMK functionaries and volunteers comprising Jagathratchagan, an MP from Tamil Nadu, and R Siva, leader of the opposition in Puducherry Assembly and DMK secretary in Puducherry paid tributes to Annadurai, who is fondly called as ‘Perarignar Anna’.

Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai (September 15, 1909 - February 3, 1969) was the founder of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and also its first general secretary. He served as the fourth and last Chief Minister of Madras State and the first CM of Tamil Nadu.