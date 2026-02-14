Puducherry CM Rangasamy meets Union Minister Amit Shah

Puducherry, Feb 14 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Karaikal on Saturday.

Shah was on a visit to Karikal to address a BJP rally.

Rangasamy is heading the AINRC-BJP coalition ministry in the union territory.

The CM was accompanied by his ministerial colleagues K Lakshminarayanan, A Namassivayam and P R N Tirumurugan, state BJP president V P Ramalingam among others.

AINRC sources said Rangasamy had discussions on various issues.

Shah also placed on record the performance of the Rangasamy-led government during his address at the rally.

He had made an appeal to the electorate of the union territory to continue their support to the NDA.

Namassivayam opined that the NDA would continue to contest in the forthcoming polls in the union territory.

Earlier, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan received the Union Home Minister on the latter's arrival at Karaikal, a release from the office of Lt Governor said. PTI COR KH