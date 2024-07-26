Puducherry CM Rangasamy pays tributes to Kargil war martyrs

Puducherry, Jul 26 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy paid tributes at the Kargil War memorial here on the occasion of the 25th 'Kargil Vijay Diwas.' In a message, the Chief Minister said "we honour and remember the bravery and also sacrifices of our armed forces to secure the victory over Pakistan." Home Minister A Namassivayam, Ministers, Speaker of the territorial Assembly R Selvam, Director General of Police B Srinivas, Secretaries and officials of various departments were among those who paid tributes at the memorial to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war.

Members of National Cadet Corps, Indian Coast Guard, ex-servicemen and legislators were among those who placed wreaths and paid homage to the personnel of the armed forces. PTI Cor SS