Puducherry Feb 21 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy, who holds the Finance portfolio will present a Vote on Account bill in the territorial Assembly on Thursday for allocation of funds to the government departments to meet their expenditure in the first five months of the fiscal year 2024-2025.

Advertisment

The session has been reconvened by the Speaker R Selvam and the session will begin at 9.45 am, official sources said on Wednesday. The session would be the third part of the fourth session of the fifteenth Assembly.

Sources said that the chief minister would also present a revised estimate for the current fiscal year (2023-2024) after the vote on account. Departments have been asked to present estimates for expenditure sanction.

Sources also said that the session would adopt a bill for approval of supplementary grants to departments for the fiscal 2023-2024. PTI Cor SDP SDP