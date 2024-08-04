Puducherry CM Rangasamy turns 74; President, PM greet him

Puducherry, Aug 4 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy turned 74 on Sunday.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Ministers and Assam Chief Minister were among those who greeted Rangasamy on the occasion.

A release from the office of the Chief Minister said President greeted Rangasamy over phone.

Prime Minister Modi, in his message to the Chief Minister said "Puducherry is witnessing rapid development under your able leadership." Modi also stated that Rangasamy "is an experienced administrator who is making numerous efforts for Puducherry's progress." The PM also said that he was praying for Rangasamy's good health and long life.

Om Birla in a post on X, greeted Rangasamy and wished him long life.

Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, L Murugan, Manohar Lal, Mansukh Mandaviya, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and former Lt Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan were among those who greeted the Chief Minister.

Ministers, officials, legislators of Puducherry, cadres and leaders of the different wings of the AINRC called on the Chief Minister and wished him on his birthday.

Cutouts and banners erected by well-wishers of the Chief Minister wishing him on the occasion could be seen at several places. PTI Cor SS