Puducherry Collector makes surprise visit to govt school

Puducherry, Jul 16 (PTI) Puducherry Collector A Kulothungan paid a surprise visit to a government higher secondary school in Thavalakuppam village in the union territory on Tuesday.

He went through the attendance register and issued strict instructions to the head of the school to take action against the absence of the staff or their late arrival, a release said.

He also visited some of the classrooms and held discussions with the children. The Collector donned the role of a teacher and taught the students on subjects.

Kulothungan asked the children to approach him directly in case they had any grievances. He also inspected ongoing construction work in the school and said that it should be expedited, the release said. PTI COR KH