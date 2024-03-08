Puducherry Congress chief, DMK legislators court arrest during bandh in UT

Puducherry March 8 (PTI) Leaders of the opposition Congress and DMK were arrested by the police here during the 12-hour bandh called by them on Friday to protest against the government' alleged failure in preventing the death of a nine-year-old girl.

Normal life was affected during the bandh as all privately operated buses and autos and tempos went off the roads. Hotels and restaurants were closed.

President of the Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee and Member of Parliament (MP) V Vaithilingam, Leader of Opposition (LoP) and DMK MLA R Siva and other party legislators were among those detained by the cops.

The demonstration was held during the 12-hour bandh in the union territory by the opposition INDIA bloc. The AIADMK also called for the bandh separately to condemn the Puducherry government's alleged failure to curb drug menace and the death and sexual assault of the nine-year-old girl.

The bus terminus in neighbouring Orleanpet wore a deserted look with services stopped. However, government-run buses operated as usual.

Hotels and restaurants were shut at several points. Vegetable vendors and fish-sellers also did not ply their trade. Jawaharlal Nehru street and a few other shopping hubs were empty with the merchants keeping their shops closed.

While attendance in government offices was normal, the turn out of patients at hospitals was less than the usual strength as there were no transport facilities, official sources said.

Stranded passengers travelling to neighbouring Tamil Nadu were helped by officials of the government transport corporation who took them in their vehicles to the bus terminus.

Earlier, the girl's body was found in a drain near her home in Solai Nagar on Tuesday after her parents had filed a missing complaint with the cops on March 2. Police have arrested two persons including a youth and a 58-year-old man from Muthialpet in connection with the alleged murder of the girl. The two accused were remanded to police custody by a local court yesterday.

Police were deployed in strength at various points during the bandh. Barricades were raised, but the demonstrators pushed them aside while taking a procession to Raj Nivas (office cum resident of Lieutenant Governor).

Leaders and cadres of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Left parties and other outfits participated in the protest. They were taken to a godown by the police who released them after a detention for a few hours, sources said.

Schools declared a holiday on Friday in view of the bandh. However, students appearing for public examinations turned up without any obstruction or disturbance, official sources said.

Normalcy returned in the evening as tea stalls, restaurants and shops resumed business. PTI COR SDP SA