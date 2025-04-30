Puducherry emerging best Union Territory: CM Rangasamy

Puducherry, Apr 30 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Wednesday said the Union Territory is emerging as one of the best in the country, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision.

Speaking at the inauguration of the renovated Calve College Government Higher Secondary School, he said the territorial government is committed to providing quality healthcare, clean drinking water, education, and overall welfare of the underprivileged.

Rangasamy noted that the school building, originally constructed in 1877 by philanthropic merchant Subbaraya Chettiar from Calve in North Arcot district, Tamil Nadu, has been an academic landmark.

Chettiar had envisioned providing education to local students. Initially an aided school, Calve College later became a fully government-run institution and was upgraded to a higher secondary school.

The building, located on Mission Street in the heart of Puducherry, has been renovated under the Smart City Scheme for Rs 4.75 crore, with its architectural heritage preserved.

Rangasamy said the school has produced many distinguished personalities in medicine, politics, education, and social service.

He credited the allocation of the Smart City project to Puducherry to the then Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister M Venkaiah Naidu, adding that the Centre promptly approved the proposal submitted by the territorial administration.

Rangasamy also announced that Raj Nivas, the official residence and office of the Lieutenant Governor, will soon undergo renovation.

The Lt Governor’s office will be temporarily shifted to a new campus on Beach Road for this purpose.

He reiterated the government’s focus on public welfare schemes aligned with the Prime Minister’s goal of making Puducherry a model Union Territory.

Lt Governor K Kailashnathan, who was also present, praised the government’s initiative to preserve heritage buildings and recalled that Calve College had once pioneered initiatives like the mid-day meal scheme.

PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan, Agriculture Minister Theni C Djeacoumar, Home Minister A Namassivayam, Speaker R Selvam, Higher Education Secretary P Priyadharshini, and officials from the Education Department were also present.