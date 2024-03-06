Puducherry Government to set up Fast Track court to try case of school girl`s death: Tamilisai

Puducherry March 6 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday said that the government will constitute a special fast track court soon to award punishment in a week's time to the culprits involved in the sexual harassment and murder of a nine-year-old girl here.

Speaking to reporters here after laying wreaths on the body of the girl at her house, Tamilisai said she was moved by the grief and sorrow of the parents who had lost their child.

"I am of the firm view that the menace of drugs and narcotics should be eradicated totally", she said, adding that there was information that some persons in Puducherry had a nexus with the drug dealers in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

The Puducherry police had already arrested two people in connection with the murder of the girl, she said.

"We would spare no efforts to bring the two beastly persons to book and also proceed against all those who have been in support of such criminals in Puducherry", Tamilisai said.

She claimed to have information on those indulging in drug menace and said they have a political background. "All the people backing drug peddlers in Puducherry will be arrested without fear or favour. A close vigil will be maintained on inter-state borders to prevent intrusion of drug mafia into Puducherry," the Lieutenant Governor said.

Opposition DMK leader and convenor of the party in Puducherry R Siva said that the failure of the police to protect the girl child was solely responsible for the offences unleashed against her. He said that the party would take out a rally here on Thursday to bring to focus the failure of the government and the police machinery in preventing offences against the girl.

Police officials in stations are playing a secondary role to the Ministers, he claimed.

" We will seek the resignation of the Home Minister," Siva said, adding that the DMK has also called for a dawn-to-dusk bandh in Union Territory on Friday He said that under the garb of tourism, the cultural features of the people were being spoiled. "The functioning of resto-bars holding dances in the night have been causing a disturbance to the peaceful environment of Puducherry", Siva said.

The PCC president and Lok Sabha MP from Puducherry V Vaithilingam told reporters that the death of the girl was proof of the failure of police to ensure proper functioning of law and order. CPI (M) secretary of Puducherry R Rajangam urged the Home Minister of Union Territory A Namassivayam to step down from office as "law and order is in shambles" and security of young girls has become a question mark.

In a release today, Rajangam said that the prevalence of drug menace was not properly handled by the AINRC-BJP coalition ministry here. He said that instead of generating jobs for the youth, the government was keeping mum on reopening closed government undertakings like textile mills. PTI COR SDP